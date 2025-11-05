Luukkonen will patrol the home crease for Thursday's matchup with the Blues, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Luukkonen has appeared in two games for the Sabres this season, in which he posted a 1-0-1 record to go with a 3.33 GAA. The 26-year-old backstop has reached the 50-game mark in each of his previous two years. Despite missing nearly a month of the 2025-26 campaign due to injury, he may still have enough time to hit that threshold again this season.