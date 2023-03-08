Luukkonen will defend the road net Tuesday against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Luukkonen surrendered five goals on 40 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Boston. He has a 15-9-2 record this season with a 3.63 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Islanders rank 24th in the league this campaign with 2.89 goals per game.
