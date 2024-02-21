Luukkonen will protect the road goal versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen's run of 13 games without allowing more than three goals came to an end Monday versus the Ducks, but he'll get an immediate chance to bounce back. The Canadiens have scored 21 goals over their last six games but have just two wins to show for it in that span. It's a bit of a tough matchup for Luukkonen, but he's been a solid fantasy goalie lately.