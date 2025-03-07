Luukkonen made 20 saves in a 6-5 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

This was a bit of a pond hockey game, where the Sabres went up 5-3 half-way through the second before the Bolts struck three times to take the win. Luukkonen has lost three straight starts after getting pulled 7:57 into a game against the Canes at the end of February. Before that, he put up a run of 6-2-0. UPL is now 20-19-4 with two shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and .890 save percentage in 45 starts.