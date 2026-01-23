Luukkonen made 32 saves in a 4-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Luukkonen is 3-1-1 in his last five starts and 6-2-1 in nine games since Christmas. He allowed two or fewer goals in five of those nine starts. UPL has an 11-7-2 record with a 2.66 GAA and .905 save percentage in 19 starts this season. He was very good Thursday, which is a good sign now that the sizzling Alex Lyon is back in the fold after his injury absence. The Sabres need to keep their proverbial foot to the floor, so we expect them to choose the hottest glove hand on any given day.