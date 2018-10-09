Luukkonen has started the season with five straight wins as a member of the Sudbury Wolves

Luukkonen has unbeatable since coming over from Finland. He was named the OHL's player of the week, and is a big reason why his team sits atop the standings. He's won all five of his starts, with a 1.78 GAA and .944 save percentage. He's still far away from NHL action, but his strong play shows a bright future could be awaiting for the young goaltender.