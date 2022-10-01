Luukkonen will get the start for the Sabres Saturday, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen should spend the start of the season in the minors as he needs playing time and is unlikely to take it away from Craig Anderson or Eric Comrie. The Sabres on high on Luukkonen who was drafted in the second round, 54th overall, in 2017. He played nine games with the Sabres last season, going 2-5-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .917 save percentage.