Luukkonen made 28 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.
The 24-year-old netminder played well but once again got little support as the Sabres had trouble solving Jake Oettinger in the other crease. Luukkonen hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing since the calendar flipped to 2024, posting a dazzling 1.57 GAA and .943 save percentage over his last nine starts, but Buffalo's struggles have left him with a 5-4-0 record despite that performance.
