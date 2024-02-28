Luukkonen made 34 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 24-year-old netminder was the main reason the Sabres kept it close, and two of the goals Luukkonen allowed happened while his team was shorthanded. Even then, he nearly bailed Buffalo out -- Brandon Montour's game-winner midway through the third period came in a 5-on-3 situation and through heavy traffic, and Luukkonen still got a piece of the puck. Since the beginning of January, he's posted an elite 1.83 GAA and .935 save percentage, but has only a 10-7-0 record in 17 starts to show for it.