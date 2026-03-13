Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tough loss Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen made 20 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.
Buffalo grabbed an early lead on a first-period goal by Sam Carrick, but that was all the offensive support Luukkonen would get on the night. It was the first regulation loss for the 27-year-old netminder since Jan. 19, and over five starts since the Olympic break Luukkonen has posted a solid 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Slated to face Washington•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Beaten seven times Sunday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Defending crease Sunday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Sharp in fourth straight win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: In goal Thursday versus Pittsburgh•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Second win since Olympic break•