Luukkonen stopped 24 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The 24-year-old netminder played well, but Patrick Kane got lucky and banked an attempted centering pass off Owen Power's skate into the back of the net in the second period, and when Luukkonen couldn't corral an Adam Fox point shot in OT and the puck bounced to Artemi Panarin, that was that. Luukkonen has only two wins since the beginning of February, going 2-5-1 with a 4.34 GAA and .877 save percentage, but with Eric Comrie (lower body) now sidelined, he will split the workload in net with 41-year-old Craig Anderson down the stretch.