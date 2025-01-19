Luukkonen (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Monday's road game against Seattle, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen participated in Sunday's practice but has some nagging injury issues. After being recalled from the AHL on Saturday, Devon Levi could face the Kraken, while James Reimer may occupy the backup role. However, Luukkonen believes he could start Tuesday's road matchup versus Vancouver. He has a 14-14-4 record with a 3.02 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 33 appearances this season.