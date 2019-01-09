GM Jason Botterill said Luukkonen will turn pro next season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen is having an outstanding season in the OHL, recording a .923 save percentage and 19-5-1 record for the Sudbury Wolves. He also led Team Finland to the gold medal in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship behind his .932 save percentage. Luukkonen will turn 20 years old in March, and the Sabres are clearly excited for him to enter the system as their goalie of the future. He'll likely spend time with AHL Rochester at first since Carter Hutton is under contract for two more years and Linus Ullmark will be a restricted free agent.