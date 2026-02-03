Luukkonen (lower body) will not be joining Finland for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Sabres announced Tuesday.

Luukkonen has missed the Sabres' last three games due to his lower-body injury and now figures to be sidelined for the next two games in the lead-up to the Olympic break. If the injury lingers beyond the break, Alex Lyon figures to see the bulk of the workload, while Joonas Korpisalo was added to the Finnish roster.