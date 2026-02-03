Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Will miss Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen (lower body) will not be joining Finland for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Sabres announced Tuesday.
Luukkonen has missed the Sabres' last three games due to his lower-body injury and now figures to be sidelined for the next two games in the lead-up to the Olympic break. If the injury lingers beyond the break, Alex Lyon figures to see the bulk of the workload, while Joonas Korpisalo was added to the Finnish roster.
