Luukkonen stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. The final goal was an empty-netter.

The Sabres saw their 10-game win streak come to an end, and Luukkonen got saddled with his first loss since Dec. 8. He won his previous three starts while giving up only three goals on 79 shots. On the season, Luukkonen is 7-6-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .901 save percentage.