Luukkonen made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Luukkonen hasn't won a game since Nov. 27 -- he's 0-5-1 in his last six outings and has allowed four or more goals in four of those six. The Sabres were supposed to be one of the East's rising teams this season, but they're at the bottom of the conference, ahead of only Ottawa. It's not all on Luukkonen or any of Buffalo's twinetenders, as the team's poor defensive play has made it tough to find fantasy value in the Sabres crease.