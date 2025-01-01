Luukkonen allowed three goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Luukkonen had allowed just five goals over his last three games, all win. The Stars were able to get to him a bit in the latter half of Tuesday's contest, though their second goal was a Jason Robertson tally directly off a turnover. Luukkonen slipped back to 11-12-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The good news is the Sabres are back to being competitive, which should help Luukkonen have chances to earn wins. The team continues its road trip with another tough matchup in Colorado on Thursday.