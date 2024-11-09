Luukkonen stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Calgary on Saturday.

The Sabres squandered a 2-0 lead but bounced back to improve to 6-4-0 in the past 10 games. Luukonen has won his last three starts, allowing four goals on 90 shots. He has a 6-4-1 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 11 appearances this campaign.