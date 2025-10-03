Luukkonen (lower body) will not be available against the Penguins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

With Alex Lyon already confirmed as the starter for Friday's preseason finale, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Luukkonen being held out completely while Alexandar Georgiev serves as the backup. The priority for Buffalo will be getting the 26-year-old Luukkonen healthy in time to face the Rangers in the season opener at home Thursday.