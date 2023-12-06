Luukkonen (illness) will miss Thursday's road game against Boston, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen was also unavailable for Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit because of the illness. He has a 6-5-1 record, 2.81 GAA and .907 save percentage in 13 outings in 2023-24. Devon Levi, who was called up from AHL Rochester and served as the backup goaltender behind Eric Comrie on Tuesday, will remain with the team for Thursday's contest.