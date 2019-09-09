Luukkonen (hip) will miss the first month of the season, according to general manager Jason Botterill.

Lukkonen figures to be the third netminder on the Sabres' depth chart once fully fit and will split the goaltending duties in AHL Rochester. With three years remaining on his entry-level deal, the Finn could still work his way into the mix for Buffalo, but may have to move elsewhere for a shot at being the No. 1 option.