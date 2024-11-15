Luukkonen (undisclosed) won't start in Saturday's road matchup against Philadelphia, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Luukkonen has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Saturday. He's been skating in recent days, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be in the mix to return for Wednesday's game against Los Angeles.
