Luukkonen allowed five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Avalanche's top line controlled the game, accounting for three of the five goals against Luukkonen. The 24-year-old hadn't played since Dec. 3 due to an illness, and this was a tough matchup to get back into the mix for. This season, the Finn has a 6-6-1 record with a 2.99 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 14 appearances. Luukkonen was the Sabres' No. 1 goalie before his illness, but he'll primarily battle with Devon Levi for starts going forward since Eric Comrie has yet to get his play on track this season. The Sabres' next two games are in a back-to-back with visits to Vegas on Friday and Arizona on Saturday.