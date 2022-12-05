Luukkonen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Luukkonen had a rough patch in the first period, but the Sabres' offense bailed him out in the second. This was the 23-year-old's first time starting consecutive contests this season, and it paid off as his first win since Nov. 23. The Finnish netminder has still allowed at least three goals in four of his five outings -- the Sabres' defense hasn't been that strong, and Luukkonen doesn't have the experience to steal a game yet. The win is encouraging, but he's likely to remain in a timeshare with Craig Anderson until Eric Comrie (lower body) is ready to return.