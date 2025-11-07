Luukkonen made 14 saves in a 3-0 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Luukkonen didn't face much rubber and honestly he wasn't stellar. The Sabres continue to have an odor to their game, and UPL hasn't been able to solve that problem since he returned from injury. Lukkonen is 1-1-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .877 save percentage. This could be a rough season.