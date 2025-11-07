Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Zero help from teammates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luukkonen made 14 saves in a 3-0 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.
Luukkonen didn't face much rubber and honestly he wasn't stellar. The Sabres continue to have an odor to their game, and UPL hasn't been able to solve that problem since he returned from injury. Lukkonen is 1-1-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .877 save percentage. This could be a rough season.
More News
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Battles for first win•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: OT loss in season debut•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Off injured reserve•