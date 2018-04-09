Sabres' Victor Antipin: Could return to Russia
Antipin (concussion) is uncertain whether he will remain in the NHL or head back to the KHL next season, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Antipin also told reporters he had recovered quickly from his concussion, so he should be ready to begin his offseason program. The blueliner may just be positioning himself for offseason contract negotiations, as he will be a restricted free agent and could be using a KHL return as a bargaining chip.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Out indefinitely with concussion•
-
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Stretchered off ice•
-
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Sits out Monday•
-
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Logs season-high ice time•
-
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Healthy scratched Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Will return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...