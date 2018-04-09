Antipin (concussion) is uncertain whether he will remain in the NHL or head back to the KHL next season, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Antipin also told reporters he had recovered quickly from his concussion, so he should be ready to begin his offseason program. The blueliner may just be positioning himself for offseason contract negotiations, as he will be a restricted free agent and could be using a KHL return as a bargaining chip.