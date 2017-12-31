Antipin missed practice Sunday due to illness.

With the Sabres set to play in Monday's Winter Classic outdoor game, it seems unlikely the team would subject a recovering Antipin to playing in a game with temperatures unlikely to top 20 degrees -- although no official confirmation regarding his status has been announced. Considering the defenseman has suited up in just two of Buffalo's previous nine outings, he may not have featured in Monday's clash with the Rangers even if he was healthy.