Sabres' Victor Antipin: Dealing with illness
Antipin missed practice Sunday due to illness.
With the Sabres set to play in Monday's Winter Classic outdoor game, it seems unlikely the team would subject a recovering Antipin to playing in a game with temperatures unlikely to top 20 degrees -- although no official confirmation regarding his status has been announced. Considering the defenseman has suited up in just two of Buffalo's previous nine outings, he may not have featured in Monday's clash with the Rangers even if he was healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...