Antipin did not play Tuesday against the Ducks, sitting out as a healthy scratch.

The Russian rookie skated more than 18 minutes against Edmonton and Vancouver when he was inserted into the lineup in late January, but played less than 16 minutes in each of his three subsequent games. Phil Housley was not happy with Antipin's consistency, and elected to dress the more physical Justin Falk against a tough Ducks squad. Through 29 games this season Antipin has registered five assists and drawn mixed reviews. Housley's lineup juggling has seen Antipin on the outside looking in more often than not, and that will likely to be the case for the rest of the season unless the Sabres move bodies at the trade deadline.