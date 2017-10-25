Antipin had a primary assist in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings.

Antipin set up Benoit Pouliot for the game's lone goal in Buffalo's 1-0 win. The 24-year-old blueliner moved back onto the Sabres' power play Tuesday as well, punching over four minutes with the man advantage. He likely won't be a consistent threat over the course of the season, but the rookie probably feels a confident boost after notching his first career point.