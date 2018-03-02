Antipin played 19:44 on Wednesday against the Lightning.

Following a two-assist effort against the Bruins on Sunday, Antipin was rewarded with nearly 20 minutes of ice time in a 2-1 win against the Lightning. The Russian import was in the doghouse earlier this season and has been in and out of the lineup, but over his past four games has fared much better, even seeing some ice time on the power play. He's notched eight assists in 39 games this season after signing a one-year deal over the summer. His long-term future with the term is still to be determined, but continued improvement will improve his odds of getting re-signed.