Sabres' Victor Antipin: Logs season-high ice time
Antipin played 19:44 on Wednesday against the Lightning.
Following a two-assist effort against the Bruins on Sunday, Antipin was rewarded with nearly 20 minutes of ice time in a 2-1 win against the Lightning. The Russian import was in the doghouse earlier this season and has been in and out of the lineup, but over his past four games has fared much better, even seeing some ice time on the power play. He's notched eight assists in 39 games this season after signing a one-year deal over the summer. His long-term future with the term is still to be determined, but continued improvement will improve his odds of getting re-signed.
More News
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Healthy scratched Tuesday•
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Will return to lineup Tuesday•
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Taken off injury report•
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Placed on IR•
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Will miss upcoming road trip•
Sabres' Victor Antipin: Held out of Winter Classic•
