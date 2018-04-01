Antipin was diagnosed with a concussion as well as a broken nose and dental injuries after a collision with Nashville's Scott Hartnell on Saturday.

Just by the details of the injuries, it sounds like Antipin will miss Buffalo's last four games of the regular season. At this point, there wouldn't be much of a reason to send him out there again and risk re-injury. The 25-year-old dished out 10 assists in 47 games this year during his rookie campaign.