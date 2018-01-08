Sabres' Victor Antipin: Placed on IR
Antipin (illness) was designated for injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Antipin has already missed the Sabres' previous four games, which means a retroactive placement on IR would make him eligible to return to action as soon as he gets healthy. In a corresponding transaction, Buffalo promoted Brendan Guhle from the minors.
