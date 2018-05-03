Sabres' Victor Antipin: Returns to Russia
Antipin will return to the KHL next season, TSN reports.
Antipin's one-year foray in the NHL went poorly, playing just 47 games and scoring 10 points, all of which were assists. Used primarily as a third-pairing defenseman, Antipin averaged a little over 15 minutes per game and often sat out as a healthy scratch, and missed the final four games of the season due to a concussion. His departure opens up a potential spot on the Buffalo blue line, and with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft the Sabres are expected to pick Swedish rearguard Rasmus Dahlin.
