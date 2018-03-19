Antipin will not play Monday against Nashville, The Buffalo News reports.

Antipin will sit out as a healthy scratch, meaning Casey Nelson will be in the lineup. Antipin's assist Saturday against Chicago wasn't enough to keep him in the top six, as Phil Housley has elected to go with a more mobile defense against a fast Nashville squad. Antipin has appeared in 44 games this season and registered 10 assists, and with just 39 blocked shots is not an ideal fit with the young and relatively inexperienced Linus Ullmark between the pipes.