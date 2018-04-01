Sabres' Victor Antipin: Stretchered off ice
Antipin was stretchered off the ice Saturday after a collision with Scott Hartnell, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
During the play, Antipin's upper body was sent crashing into the boards, and he immediately dropped to the ice and had to be tended to by the medical staff. Antipin's status should be updated before Monday's game against Toronto, although he's presumably doubtful for the tilt. Josh Gorges or Nathan Beaulieu figure to draw into the lineup if he remains sidelined.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...