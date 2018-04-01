Antipin was stretchered off the ice Saturday after a collision with Scott Hartnell, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

During the play, Antipin's upper body was sent crashing into the boards, and he immediately dropped to the ice and had to be tended to by the medical staff. Antipin's status should be updated before Monday's game against Toronto, although he's presumably doubtful for the tilt. Josh Gorges or Nathan Beaulieu figure to draw into the lineup if he remains sidelined.