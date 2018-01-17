Sabres' Victor Antipin: Taken off injury report
Antipin (illness) was not included among the Sabres' list of injured players Wednesday.
Antipin has missed Buffalo's previous 10 outings due to his illness and is technically still listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site. Further muddying the waters is the Sabres' recall of Casey Nelson from the minors due to Nathan Beaulieu (illness) being under the weather. One potential explanation for the situation is that Antipin is healthy enough to play, but the team doesn't want to take him off IR and use up a roster spot.
