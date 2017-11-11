Antipin will be scratched in favor of Josh Gorges in Saturday's game against the Canadiens.

The Swords are trying to slice up the right combination of defensemen with Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Matt Tennyson (foot) and Zach Bogosian (lower body) focused on rehabbing their respective injuries. Antipin has been seeing power-play ice time this season, though he's barely caused a stir in the fantasy realm with just two points in 12 games.