Sabres' Victor Antipin: Will miss upcoming road trip
Antipin (illness) will not travel with the Sabres for a three-game road trip that begins Thursday night in Minnesota, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Antipin hasn't played since Dec. 19, but it's not because his illness has lingered since then. As a rookie, the low-end defenseman has occasionally been sent to the press box as a healthy scratch with Rasmus Ristolainen, Zach Bogosian and Justin Faulk playing regularly.
