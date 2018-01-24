Antipin will replace Nathan Beaulieu (undisclosed) for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Antipin was lifted from injured reserve Jan. 17 after dealing with an illness, but he was still a healthy scratch for the next three games. The rookie has slotted into 24 games, accruing four assists while playing respectable power-play minutes.

