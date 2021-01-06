As anticipated, Olofsson (upper body) returned to practice Wednesday.
Olofsson missed a few days of practice after crashing into the net Sunday, but whatever injury he suffered clearly wasn't overly serious. It's a good day to be a Sabres fan, as along with Olofsson, Jack Eichel (upper body) and Linus Ullmark (not injury related) both returned to the ice Wednesday.
