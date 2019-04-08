Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Back with Rochester
Olofsson was demoted to the AHL on Monday.
Olofsson spent the majority of this season in the AHL, tallying 60 points in 64 games. As a late-season call-up for the Sabres, the 23-year-old was able to find the scoresheet four times in his first six NHL contests.
