Olofsson recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Olofsson had the secondary helper on Riley Sheahan's first-period mark. The assist put Olofsson at 18 points in 24 appearances this year. He's collected 12 of his points on the power play, and he's added 53 shots on net and a minus-12 rating.