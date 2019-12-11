Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Bags two apples in win
Olofsson recorded a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Tuesday.
Olofsson was held out of the goal column in this one, despite firing four shots on net. Starved of goals on the night, Olofsson did all his damage in the assist column, adding two to his season total. He now has 16 assists and 12 goals this season, in 32 games.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Two points in loss to Canucks•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Sets up pair of goals•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Finds scoresheet again•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Tallies assist in loss•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Scores goal in win•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Steady production continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.