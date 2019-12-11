Play

Olofsson recorded a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over St. Louis on Tuesday.

Olofsson was held out of the goal column in this one, despite firing four shots on net. Starved of goals on the night, Olofsson did all his damage in the assist column, adding two to his season total. He now has 16 assists and 12 goals this season, in 32 games.

