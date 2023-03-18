Olofsson scored two power-play goals in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Both tallies came in the third period, after the Sabres were already down 4-0, but it was still an impressive return for Olofsson after he had been a healthy scratch the last two games. The 27-year-old had only one point, a goal, over his prior 13 contests, and given his bottom-six role at even strength and usual spot on the second power-play unit, Friday's performance is more likely to be a blip rather than the start of a hot streak. On the season, Olofsson has a career-high 26 goals, but only 35 points, through 66 games.