Olofsson will not play Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The 26-year-old is expected to be a healthy scratch with Alex Tuch (lower body) back from injured reserve. Olofsson has 24 goals in 65 games this season but he's scored just one in the last 17 contests. He averaged just 13:16 of ice time with a minus-7 rating over his last six games.