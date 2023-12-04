Olofsson scored on a penalty shot in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Olofsson was tripped by Jeremy Lauzon on a scoring chance just over halfway through the second period. The goal was Olofsson's first in nine games, though he had a trio of two-assists efforts in that span to remain moderately productive in a bottom-six role. The winger has three goals, seven helpers, 28 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 19 outings this season. He'll likely remain in the lineup with the Sabres battling a number of injuries up front, but Olofsson could be a healthy scratch when the team is closer to full strength.