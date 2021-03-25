Olofsson scored a goal on a penalty shot in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Olofsson beat Tristan Jarry five-hole late in the third period on what was his only shot on goal all night. It was his ninth tally of the year, second on the team behind only Sam Reinhart's 11. Olofsson, who had lit the lamp just once in his previous 14 contests entering Saturday's tilt, now has 20 points in 30 games on the year.