Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Can't stop scoring
Olofsson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
This is not a recording -- all six of Olofsson's tallies this year have come with a man advantage. The Swedish rookie is making the most of his first-unit usage with all the goals, but he's not going to shoot over 30 percent forever. Olofsson has eight points and 17 shots in seven games.
