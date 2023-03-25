Olofsson recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Olofsson has a power-play assist in back-to-back games, with his latest apple proving to be a critical one since the Devils ended up scoring a pair of unanswered goals in the third period and nearly flipped the script. While the Sabres need a miracle to make the playoffs, Olofsson's propensity for clutch moments shouldn't be overlooked; he's secured 11 game-winning goals in the past two seasons alone.