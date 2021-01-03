Olofsson (upper body) is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's practice early, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Olofsson crashed into the net during a one-on-one drill against Rasmus Dahlin. It's encouraging that he avoided a serious injury. He has 10 days to get back to full health before the season opener against Washington on Jan. 14.
More News
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Exits practice with injury•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Pens two-year extension•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Strong rookie campaign•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Lands on 20-goal mark•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Doesn't miss time despite injury•
-
Sabres' Victor Olofsson: Ready to rock Tuesday•